Three new off-leash dog areas approved by Regina city council

There soon will be additional spots in Regina where you can allow your furry friends to roam off-leash.

On Wednesday, Regina city council approved a motion to develop or designate off-leash dog areas at some already established parks in the city.

The parks in question are A.E. Wilson Park in the city’s northwest, Litzenberger Park in the north end and Horizon Station Park in the Towns neighbourhood in southeast Regina.

This comes after the city sought out feedback from residents in the areas where the parks are located.

At A.E. Wilson Park, the plan is to develop a year-round off-leash dog park set near the Jack Hamilton Arena on McCarthy Boulevard.

According to the city, the off-leash site would be fully fenced and would include paved walkways.

Southeast Regina residents will have space to bring their dogs with the planned creation of a small off-leash area for Horizon Station Park.

The new park is set to be turned over to the city by spring or summer of 2022, according to the city.

The plan for Litzenberger Park is to use the boarded rink as a seasonal dog park from May to September, similar to what the city has allowed at other parks with boarded rinks during the warmer months of the year.

Connie Buchan, a member of the Facebook group Off-Leash Dog Park User Group (OLDPUG), attended Wednesday’s meeting as a delegate to speak in favour of the dog parks.

She said it was a good move by city council to approve the off-leash parks as they create community and provide both people and dogs with exercise in a safe, appropriate space.

“The city’s plan for more dog parks and off-leash areas of various kinds in Regina will help with any congestion and over-use of our few locations,” stated Buchan on Wednesday.

“It will help lessen the wear and tear on the turf and give dog owners options closer to their own homes and of a style of park that suits their dog and their family.”

The city’s other year-round off-leash parks are located at Mount Pleasant in the north, the Cathy Lauritsen Memorial Dog Park in the west and Ross Industrial park in the east end.

City administration estimates Regina’s dog population is about 30,000.