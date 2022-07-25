Man struck by machine in Mississauga industrial accident: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man has been taken to hospital after he was hit by a machine in Mississauga.

In a tweet Monday, Peel Regional Police said a man was struck by a machine in an industrial accident.

The incident took place in the area of Hammond Road and Bremen Lane around 3:25 p.m., according to police.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified of the injury.

Police said the man’s injuries were unknown and he was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

No roads were closed following the incident.

