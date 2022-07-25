Manitoba expands funding for International Peace Garden to mark 90th anniversary

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is expanding its funding for the International Peace Garden as the symbol of peaceful co-existence between Canada and the United States marks it 90th anniversary this summer.

Deputy Premier Cliff Cullen announced the 40 per cent increase in grant money Monday along with Climate and Parks Minister Jeff Wharton.

“The International Peace Garden is a naturally radiant destination built on principles of peace and friendship, representing our province’s collaborative relationship with North Dakota specifically and the United States as a whole,” said Cullen, in a government release.

The announcement brings Manitoba’s annual commitment to the International Peace Gardens to $514,000.

Manitoba Marks 90th Anniversary of International Peace Garden with Expanded Financial Commitment

“We are incredibly grateful for the increased support from the Manitoba government,” said International Peace Garden CEO, Tim Chapman.

“The province’s commitment to the garden ensures we can continue to sustainably grow and serve the great people of Canada and the United States.”

The garden was built in 1932 on 2,339 acres of land straddling the Canada-U.S. border near Turtle Mountain Provincial Park, just south of Boissevain, Man.

The space is funded through a variety of provincial, state and federal sources.

As well as formal gardens, it includes fountains, a conservatory, a cafe and gift shop, a visitor centre, interpretive buildings and structures, greenhouses and trails as well as picnic and camping areas.

A new children’s natural play park and an expansion of the conservatory is planned to mark the 90th anniversary. An official celebration is planned at the gardens July 29-31.