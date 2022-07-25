Raj Sherman denied chance to run for Alberta UCP leadership

Former Alberta Liberal party leader Raj Sherman won’t be given the opportunity to run for leadership of the United Conservative Party.
Sherman, who was also previously a Progressive Conservative MLA, is not on the list for the upcoming leadership debates, which was released Sunday.
“Mr. Sherman missed a few of the requirements, including the need to have had a membership for at least six months and provide 1,000 signatures from party members,” explained Dave Prisco, spokesperson for the UCP, in an email to Global News.
On July 20, Sherman wrote on Twitter he had “just submitted $125,000 and signatures in the nick of time at 4:55 p.m… Let’s cross our fingers.”
Global News has reached out to Sherman for comment.
Sherman is an emergency room physician working in Edmonton. He said in June that his experience working in the health system drove him to re-enter politics.
Sherman was elected leader of the Alberta Liberal Party in 2011 after crossing the floor from the then-Progressive Conservative Party.
In January 2015, Sherman announced he was stepping down as leader of the Liberal party and that he would not seek re-election.
