Alberta man arrested, charged after drug-trafficking investigation

RCMP have laid charges against a 26-year-old man after a massive drug and cash seizure in Peace River, Alta., on July 14.
A month-long investigation into drug trafficking by the Peace River and Grand Prairie officials resulted in a search warrant on a County of Northern Lights residence and an associated vehicle, according to an RCMP release sent Monday.
Police confiscated a large quantity of illegal drugs, money, cigarettes and weapons, including:
- 55 grams of cocaine
- 20 grams of methamphetamine
- 233 pills of MDMA
- 456 grams of psilocybin
- 7 kilograms of marijuana
- Various quantities of MDMA and LSD
- Over $61,000 in Canadian currency
- Over 75,000 contraband cigarettes
- A conducted energy weapon
Mason McSween was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of controlled substances, possession of proceeds of crime over $5000, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of tobacco that hasn’t had duties and taxes paid for, according to the release.
In total, McSween is facing 11 charges. He will appear in Peace River provincial court in August.
