Crime

Alberta man arrested, charged after drug-trafficking investigation

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted July 25, 2022 2:06 pm
A Peace Regional RCMP drug-trafficking investigation led to the seizure of illegal drugs, money, cigarettes, and weapons. View image in full screen
A Peace Regional RCMP drug-trafficking investigation led to the seizure of illegal drugs, money, cigarettes, and weapons. Peace Regional RCMP

RCMP have laid charges against a 26-year-old man after a massive drug and cash seizure in Peace River, Alta., on July 14.

A month-long investigation into drug trafficking by the Peace River and Grand Prairie officials resulted in a search warrant on a County of Northern Lights residence and an associated vehicle, according to an RCMP release sent Monday.

Read more: 10 Alberta suspects face 139 charges in one of Canada’s largest fentanyl seizures

Police confiscated a large quantity of illegal drugs, money, cigarettes and weapons, including:

  • 55 grams of cocaine
  • 20 grams of methamphetamine
  • 233 pills of MDMA
  • 456 grams of psilocybin
  • 7 kilograms of marijuana
  • Various quantities of MDMA and LSD
  • Over $61,000 in Canadian currency
  • Over 75,000 contraband cigarettes
  • A conducted energy weapon

Read more: More than $500K worth of drugs, cash seized in investigation with ties to Alberta, British Columbia

Mason McSween was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of controlled substances, possession of proceeds of crime over $5000, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of tobacco that hasn’t had duties and taxes paid for, according to the release.

In total, McSween is facing 11 charges. He will appear in Peace River provincial court in August.

