Crime

Disciplinary hearing for Toronto officer on hold until impaired driving trial ends

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2022 1:18 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Toronto police are offering two rewards of up to $50,000 each in an effort to arrest two men wanted in separate murder investigations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Toronto police are offering two rewards of up to $50,000 each in an effort to arrest two men wanted in separate murder investigations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL

Disciplinary proceedings against a high-ranking Toronto police officer accused of impaired driving have been put on hold until his criminal case has ended.

Police prosecutors and defence lawyers representing Supt. Riyaz Hussein agreed to the adjournment in a hearing before the police tribunal Monday.

Hussein, who usually heads the police disciplinary tribunal, was charged in January with driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, careless driving and having open liquor in a vehicle.

Read more: Toronto police officer arrested for impaired driving after crash in Pickering

At the time, Toronto police said the charges stemmed from a crash on Highway 401 in Pickering, east of Toronto.

A notice of hearing released Monday laid out the allegations for his misconduct charges, which relate to the same incident.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The document alleges Hussein was driving an SUV registered to the police service on the evening of Jan. 13 when he crashed into another vehicle travelling in the same direction.

It alleges an Ontario Provincial Police officer who came to the scene saw that Hussein was unsteady on his feet to the point where he “almost fell over.”

The notice says the officer suspected Hussein had consumed alcohol, and requested he complete a roadside breath test with a screening device.

The document alleges Hussein failed the roadside test and was arrested, then taken to hospital to be assessed and treated for various injuries.

About two hours later, hospital staff gave the green light to do a more sophisticated breath test, the document says.

The notice alleges Hussein did two breath tests about 20 minutes apart, and registered 97 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood on both of them.

The document says police officers also found an open bottle of Appleton Estate Rum under the driver’s seat of the SUV Hussein was driving. Another bottle of the same liquor, this one still sealed, was found on the floor of the front passenger seat, the notice alleges.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
