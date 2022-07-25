Menu

Comments

Crime

Driver charged after Guelph police notice large mattress on roof of moving car

Police say a bed sheet was draped over mattress and box spring, with both occupants holding onto the edges to keep everything in place.
By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 25, 2022 12:52 pm
Guelph Police Service stop a vehicle transporting a mattress on the roof. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service stop a vehicle transporting a mattress on the roof. Guelph Police Service

The cover of darkness did not prevent a motorist from being stopped by police, who spotted the driver using a creative way to transport a load.

On Saturday just before 11 p.m., near the intersection of Victoria Road and College Avenue, the Guelph Police Service says officers stopped a vehicle that appeared to be transporting a mattress and box spring on the roof in an unsafe manner.

Investigators say a bed sheet was draped across the top of the mattress and box spring, with the driver and front passenger holding onto the edges of the sheet to keep everything in place while driving.

Read more: Guelph driver faces $490 fine after allegedly passing stopped school bus

A 26-year-old from Guelph was charged with operating with an insecure load under the Highway Traffic Act.

