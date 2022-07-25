Driver charged after Guelph police notice large mattress on roof of moving car

Send this page to someone via email

The cover of darkness did not prevent a motorist from being stopped by police, who spotted the driver using a creative way to transport a load.

On Saturday just before 11 p.m., near the intersection of Victoria Road and College Avenue, the Guelph Police Service says officers stopped a vehicle that appeared to be transporting a mattress and box spring on the roof in an unsafe manner.

Investigators say a bed sheet was draped across the top of the mattress and box spring, with the driver and front passenger holding onto the edges of the sheet to keep everything in place while driving.

A 26-year-old from Guelph was charged with operating with an insecure load under the Highway Traffic Act.

