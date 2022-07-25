Man, 48, dead after being struck by vessel on Lake Rosseau: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a 48-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vessel on Lake Rosseau.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said on Monday at around 6:45 a.m., officers received a report that a swimmer was found unresponsive in the water near Shamrock Lodge Road in Port Carling.

Police said the man was around 70 feet from a dock.

Officers said the 48-year-old man had been swimming and was equipped with a visibility marker but was struck by a vessel.

“Life saving efforts were made, however the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased,” OPP said in a news release.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and the public is asked to “stay clear from the area.”

Anyone with information, or who may have surveillance footage, is asked to contact police.