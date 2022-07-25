21-year-old man dead after drowning in Montreal pool at 3:30 a.m.

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man is dead after drowning in a public pool in Anjou early Monday morning.

Montreal police received a call just before 3:30 a.m. regarding a potential drowning at Roger-Rousseau Park on Châteauneuf Boulevard and Rondeau Avenue.

According to police, two men in their 20s jumped the fence of the pool to go swimming. The 21-year-old victim was found at the bottom of the pool unconscious, police say.

Police pulled him out and performed CPR before rushing him to the hospital where he died.

No other details have been made available.