Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

21-year-old man dead after drowning in Montreal pool at 3:30 a.m.

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted July 25, 2022 10:57 am
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. View image in full screen
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. pch

A 21-year-old man is dead after drowning in a public pool in Anjou early Monday morning.

Montreal police received a call just before 3:30 a.m. regarding a potential drowning at Roger-Rousseau Park on Châteauneuf Boulevard and Rondeau Avenue.

Read more: Teen girl drowns at Super Aqua Club water park Quebec's Laurentians region

According to police, two men in their 20s jumped the fence of the pool to go swimming. The 21-year-old victim was found at the bottom of the pool unconscious, police say.

Trending Stories

Police pulled him out and performed CPR before rushing him to the hospital where he died.

No other details have been made available.

Quebec tagMontreal tagDrowning tagAnjou tagMontreal Drowning tagAnjou drowning tagAnjoy death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers