Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Thousands in southern Ontario hit with power outages after severe thunderstorm

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2022 6:09 am
A hydro crew works to restore power in a Toronto neighbourhood late Sunday. View image in full screen
A hydro crew works to restore power in a Toronto neighbourhood late Sunday. Global News

TORONTO — A severe thunderstorm swept through much of southern Ontario Sunday evening, knocking out power to thousands of hydro customers.

At its peak, Hydro One’s outage map showed nearly 40,000 customers without power as of midnight Monday.

That number fell dramatically overnight, with more than 5,600 customers affected by outages as of 5 a.m.

Read more: More severe weather possible for Quebec after tornado touches down in Laurentians

Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm watches for a large swath of southern Ontario, stretching from Brantford to Ottawa to Cornwall and Prescott.

Trending Stories

The statements said the thunderstorms brought torrential rain, damaging wind gusts and strong hail.

Those weather watches have since been lifted.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'More severe weather possible for Quebec after tornado touches down in Laurentians' More severe weather possible for Quebec after tornado touches down in Laurentians
More severe weather possible for Quebec after tornado touches down in Laurentians
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario tagToronto tagWeather tagPower Outage tagToronto weather tagHydro One tagThunderstorms tagOntario weather tagpower outages tagSouthern Ontario tagSouthern Ontario weather tagOntario Power Outage tagSouthern Ontario power outages tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers