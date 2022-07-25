Thousands in southern Ontario hit with power outages after severe thunderstorm

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO — A severe thunderstorm swept through much of southern Ontario Sunday evening, knocking out power to thousands of hydro customers.

At its peak, Hydro One’s outage map showed nearly 40,000 customers without power as of midnight Monday.

That number fell dramatically overnight, with more than 5,600 customers affected by outages as of 5 a.m.

Read more: More severe weather possible for Quebec after tornado touches down in Laurentians

Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm watches for a large swath of southern Ontario, stretching from Brantford to Ottawa to Cornwall and Prescott.

The statements said the thunderstorms brought torrential rain, damaging wind gusts and strong hail.

Those weather watches have since been lifted.

Story continues below advertisement

2:08 More severe weather possible for Quebec after tornado touches down in Laurentians More severe weather possible for Quebec after tornado touches down in Laurentians