Ottawa police tow 12 vehicles during Saturday ‘protests and convoys’

Police in Ottawa handed out 103 tickets and towed 12 vehicles during a day of “protests and convoys” on Saturday.

Ottawa police said they worked to minimize disruption, including the temporary closure of Highway 417 off-ramps to deter vehicle protests in the city’s downtown.

Police also implemented “rolling road closures” to manage a demonstration in the downtown core.

An “uncooperative and large group of vehicles attempted to enter the downtown core,” police said. The vehicles refused to leave.

As a result, Ottawa police said one arrest was made and charges were laid for obstruction and public mischief.

“It remained a fluid and dynamic situation throughout the day, and we thank the public for their patience during these disruptions,” Ottawa police said in a statement.

Ottawa has been the scene of semi-regular protests since the so-called “Freedom Convoy” occupied the area around Parliament Hill for much of February.

During the event, the area was packed with people and trucks carrying signs and flags adorned with expletives directed at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Another protest — titled “Rolling Thunder” — came to Ottawa in April, with Ottawa police implementing an ongoing vehicle ban in the downtown core as a preventative measure.

More protests took place on Parliament Hill during the Canada Day weekend.

