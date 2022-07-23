Dragon Boat Festival returns to Saskatoon

The FMG Saskatoon Dragon Boat Festival returned to Rotary Park for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s actually the 27th year that FMG has been hosting this dragon boat festival. Make-A-Wish is the charity recipient this year,” says Cathi Arola, communications specialist for the Make-A-Wish foundation.
It’s the area’s largest corporate team-building event with annual charitable contributions exceeding $100,000.
Chemo Savvy is a race team made up of breast cancer survivors — women from their mid-30s to their 90s.
“Often we’ll (compete against) a team of younger, fit guys, and they’ll say, ‘Good luck ladies,'” says Tammy Mayer, president of the group. ” And we blow them away, because we’re in-sync. That’s what it’s all about.”
This year’s event aims to bring joy to wish kids and their families.
Caileigh Danis, a 13-year-old “wish kid” with epilepsy, had her wish granted when she was 10 years old. When she was about two, she had a severe seizure.
“I went into a coma. But thanks to a very wonderful doctor, I am still here.”
“Having a wish and having a wish granted is like a new focus,” said Arola. It diverts their attention from what’s going on in reality and gives them something to look forward too.”
“To all those people who donated before, I had my wish, and it absolutely changed my life,” said Danis.
