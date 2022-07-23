Menu

Features

Dragon Boat Festival returns to Saskatoon

By Tanner Chubey Global News
Posted July 23, 2022 9:37 pm
Dragon Boat Festival returns to Saskatoon after two-year hiatus. View image in full screen
Dragon Boat Festival returns to Saskatoon after two-year hiatus. Jill Croteau

The FMG Saskatoon Dragon Boat Festival returned to Rotary Park for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s actually the 27th year that FMG has been hosting this dragon boat festival. Make-A-Wish is the charity recipient this year,” says Cathi Arola, communications specialist for the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Read more: Fatal motorcycle collision in Saskatoon early Saturday: police

It’s the area’s largest corporate team-building event with annual charitable contributions exceeding $100,000.

Chemo Savvy is a race team made up of breast cancer survivors — women from their mid-30s to their 90s.

“Often we’ll (compete against) a team of younger, fit guys, and they’ll say, ‘Good luck ladies,'” says Tammy Mayer, president of the group. ” And we blow them away, because we’re in-sync. That’s what it’s all about.”

This year’s event aims  to bring joy to wish kids and their families.

Caileigh Danis, a 13-year-old “wish kid” with epilepsy, had her wish granted when she was 10 years old. When she was about two, she had a severe seizure.

“I went into a coma. But thanks to a very wonderful doctor, I am still here.”

Read more: Saskatchewan communities prepping events for residential school survivors following Pope apology

“Having a wish and having a wish granted is like a new focus,” said Arola. It diverts their attention from what’s going on in reality and gives them something to look forward too.”

“To all those people who donated before, I had my wish, and it absolutely changed my life,” said Danis.

 

