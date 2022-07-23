Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton, B.C. grows to 2,500 hectares

Send this page to someone via email

The wildfire that’s burning near the small community of Lytton in B.C.’s Southern Interior has again grown in size.

On Saturday, the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) listed the Nohomin Creek fire at 2,503 hectares, up 280 hectares from Friday’s estimated size of 2,223 ha.

The 10-day-old blaze is classified as out of control, but BC Wildfire says quieter fire behaviour was observed on Friday, allowing crews to progress on containment and contingency lines.

“Temperatures will continue to rise, and humidity may decrease into the coming week, which could challenge crews by causing an increase in fire behaviour,” BCWS said in its Saturday update.

Today the fire behaviour at the Nohomin Creek wildfire (K70580) has been stable. As temperatures and wind trend upwards in the coming days, fire behaviour may increase. pic.twitter.com/M7eR2r58M6 — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 23, 2022

“Steep terrain continues to challenge crews by limiting access to portions of the fire. Helicopters are being used to transport crews to the worksite, which reduces travel time and increases crew hours on the fire.”

The fire started on Thursday, July 14, and quickly grew to 1,500 ha., before growing to eclipse 2,000 ha. Burning around 1.7 kilometres northwest of Lytton, it’s believed to have destroyed at least six buildings and evacuation alerts and orders issued last week are still in effect.

BCWS said the fire’s east flank underwent an aerial infrared scan. That scan will be used to help identify hot spots.

According to BCWS statistics, there are 27 active fires throughout the province, including 12 new ones in the last two days.

In the Kamloops fire district, which includes the Okanagan, there are three fires, including the Nohomin Creek blaze.

There are two in the Coastal fire district, four in the Prince George fire district, seven in the Northwest fire district and 11 in the Southeast fire district.

Of those 11, five small fires are in a cluster around 24 to 26 kilometres northwest of Castlegar.

BC Wildfire’s website features an interactive map that shows the location and details of all active wildfires throughout the province.