World

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Ukrainian troops training in U.K.

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 23, 2022 4:18 pm
Click to play video: 'British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Ukrainian troops training in U.K.' British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Ukrainian troops training in U.K.
Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Ukrainian troops training in the United Kingdom, in a video released by Downing Street on July 23. The prime minister said he has been meeting with some of the 400 Ukrainian troops being trained by the U.K.'s forces in order to fight back home against Russia’s deadly invasion.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson took part in a training exercise with visiting Ukrainian troops in Yorkshire.

In a video released by Downing Street on Saturday Johnson can be seen wearing a camouflage jacket whilst he throws a dummy grenade and was shown how to use various weaponry.

Read more: Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s Black Sea port hours after grain deal

”I’ve been meeting some of the 400 Ukrainian troops who are here being trained by our forces, getting ready to go fight in Ukraine,” Johnson said in the video.

”That’s part of a huge commitment we’ve made to train Ukrainian forces. We want to train about 10,000 of them over the next four months.”

Britain has pledged 2.3 billion pounds ($2.74 billion) of military support for Ukraine, the second highest level of support after the United States. The official total includes purchases of weapons but not the logistics support that Britain has offered alongside these, Britain’s defence ministry said.

© 2022 Reuters
