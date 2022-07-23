Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Biden has ‘less troublesome’ COVID-19 symptoms as he continues to improve: physician

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 23, 2022 2:28 pm
Click to play video: 'White House identifies 17 close contacts after Biden’s COVID-19 diagnosis' White House identifies 17 close contacts after Biden’s COVID-19 diagnosis
WATCH: White House identifies 17 close contacts after Biden’s COVID-19 diagnosis

President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms continue to improve and now include “less troublesome” sore throat, runny nose, loose cough and body aches, his physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said in a memo on Saturday.

Biden’s lungs remain clear and his oxygen saturation “continues to be excellent on room air,” the doctor said.

Biden, 79, tested positive for COVID on Thursday, when the White House said he was experiencing mild symptoms. His diagnosis came as a highly contagious subvariant of the coronavirus drives a new wave of cases in the United States.

Read more: U.S. President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19

Biden most likely has that BA5 variant, O’Connor said.

Trending Stories

“The president continues to tolerate treatment well. We will continue PAXLOVID as planned,” he said, referring to the Pfizer Inc PFE.N antiviral drug the president is taking.

Story continues below advertisement

The White House has sought to underscore Biden’s ability to work through his illness. On Thursday it released a video of the president reassuring Americans he was doing fine, and on Friday he participated in virtual meetings with White House staff.

His schedule showed no presidential events over the weekend. The president’s wife, first lady Jill Biden, is at their home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Click to play video: 'Biden did not have fever after testing positive for COVID-19, White House insists' Biden did not have fever after testing positive for COVID-19, White House insists
Biden did not have fever after testing positive for COVID-19, White House insists

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Diane Craft and Daniel Wallis)

© 2022 Reuters
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagU.S. tagJoe Biden tagWhite House tagBiden tagU.S. news tagPaxlovid tagbiden news tagBiden covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers