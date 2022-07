Send this page to someone via email

Monkeypox outbreaks are now seen as a public health emergency of international concern, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced at a virtual press conference Saturday.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the decision comes as monkeypox outbreaks have met “the five criteria in the International Health Regulations” that decide whether an outbreak constitutes a global health emergency.

More to come.