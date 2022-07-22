Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Southey, Sask. RCMP on the lookout for suspect involved in sexual assault of Goven child

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 22, 2022 7:09 pm
RCMP suspect sketch View image in full screen
Sketch done by the Southey RCMP as part of their investigation into a sexual assault. Southey RCMP

A sketch is being shared by Southey, Sask. RCMP as they continue to investigate the June 9 sexual assault of a child in Goven.

The investigation determined that a man in a black truck pulled up to the young girl and assaulted her.

Read more: Battleford, Sask. man arrested, charged with assault in alleged attack on Poundmaker man: RCMP

Officers released a description of the suspect, noting that he was around 28 to 30 years old and between five-feet-seven-inches and five-feet-10-inches tall with a medium build.

He’s described as having dark brown or black hair with brown eyes with thick, bushy eyebrows, and yellowed teeth.

Trending Stories

Read more: Hockey Canada: A timeline of how the agency handled 2018 sexual assault allegation

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re asking the public to take a look at this drawing. Does he look like someone you know, or have you seen him somewhere?” says Southey RCMP Sgt. Kim Stewart.

“If you have, please report what you know. It may be the bit of information we need to further this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the detachment.

Click to play video: '2003 Canada World Junior team members under investigation' 2003 Canada World Junior team members under investigation
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagSaskatchewan News tagSexual Assault tagSaskatoon News tagRegina News tagInvestigation tagSuspect tagSouthey RCMP tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers