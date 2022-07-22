Southey, Sask. RCMP on the lookout for suspect involved in sexual assault of Goven child

Send this page to someone via email

A sketch is being shared by Southey, Sask. RCMP as they continue to investigate the June 9 sexual assault of a child in Goven.

The investigation determined that a man in a black truck pulled up to the young girl and assaulted her.

Officers released a description of the suspect, noting that he was around 28 to 30 years old and between five-feet-seven-inches and five-feet-10-inches tall with a medium build.

He’s described as having dark brown or black hair with brown eyes with thick, bushy eyebrows, and yellowed teeth.

“We’re asking the public to take a look at this drawing. Does he look like someone you know, or have you seen him somewhere?” says Southey RCMP Sgt. Kim Stewart.

“If you have, please report what you know. It may be the bit of information we need to further this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the detachment.