N.B. man facing 7 attempted murder charges after highway attack with chainsaw

New Brunswick RCMP say they have charged a man with seven counts of attempted murder and 30 other charges after attacking several people on a highway and threatening some with a chainsaw.

Police say the incident occurred on July 18, just before 9:30 p.m., at an intersection on Highway 116 in Upper Sexton, N.B.

According to the release, a 59-year-old man was driving a pickup truck with a woman as a passenger when he attacked her. Police say she escaped the vehicle, which then stopped, and “an altercation ensued.”

The 34-year-old woman then flagged down an SUV driven by a man, with his wife and four young children in passenger seats. They “ushered” the woman inside their SUV, said police.

“Meanwhile, the man got back into his truck. The truck then rammed the SUV multiple times, pushing it off the road and causing it to roll over several times,” read the release.

Police said the 34-year-old woman was able to crawl out of the vehicle and run to a nearby business to call police.

“While the family attempted to get everyone out of the SUV, the man approached the vehicle with a chainsaw,” police said. “The driver of the SUV was able to disarm the man, and physically restrain him until police arrived.”

The alleged attacker, Michael Gordon Augustine of Elsipogtog First Nation, was arrested when police arrived.

In addition to attempted murder, Augustine is facing various charges of assault, as well as dangerous driving causing bodily harm, unlawful confinement and resisting arrest.

The family and woman were treated for non life-threatening injuries.

“This is a complex file, and a traumatic incident for those involved,” said Cpl. Eric Friel of the Richibucto RCMP detachment, in the release.

Friel said information is still being gathered to determine the exact order of events to support the court process.

“We appreciate the public’s cooperation in not speculating on circumstances, or sharing information that has not been made public at this time, in order to support our ongoing investigation and future court proceedings.”

Augustine is set to appear in court on Aug. 4 and has been remanded in custody.

In the meantime, police ask any witnesses, especially those with dashcam footage, to contact the Richibucto RCMP.