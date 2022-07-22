Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Steve Bannon trial: Ex-Trump adviser convicted of contempt charges

By Ashraf Khalil The Associated Press
Posted July 22, 2022 2:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Bannon casts doubt on COVID-19 status of Jan. 6 committee chair, falsely claims Trump won 2020 election' Bannon casts doubt on COVID-19 status of Jan. 6 committee chair, falsely claims Trump won 2020 election
Steve Bannon, a former advisor to president Donald Trump, cast doubt on the COVID-19 status of Jan. 6 committee chair Bennie Thompson on Wednesday as his contempt of Congress trial continued. He also went on to falsely claim Trump won the 2020 election, a statement he's made several times.

Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump was convicted Friday of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Bannon was found guilty after a trial that lasted around five days in federal court in Washington on two counts: one for refusing to appear for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena.

Trending Stories

Read more: U.S. prosecutors set to urge conviction of Steve Bannon, ex-Trump adviser

He faces up to two years in a federal lockup when he’s sentenced. Each count carries a minimum sentence of 30 days in jail.

The jury of eight men and four women deliberated for just under three hours before returning the verdict.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Donald Trump tagDonald Trump news tagSteve Bannon tagJan 6 tagsteve bannon donald trump tagSteve Bannon trial tagSteve Bannon news tagSteve Bannon update tagSteve Bannon convicted tagSteve Bannon guilty tagSteve Bannon updates tagSteve Bannon verdict tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers