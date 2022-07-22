Guten Tag! New direct flight between Edmonton and Frankfurt coming in 2023

Send this page to someone via email

New non-stop service between the Edmonton International Airport and Frankfurt, Germany will be offered starting next year.

The Condor Airlines flight will start on May 26, 2023. The seasonal summer service runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays until Sept. 1, 2023.

“As we come out of the shadows of the pandemic and we see travel is clearly starting to rebound, Condor is excited to announce the Alberta traveller a more affordable route to Europe,” said Christian Cirillo, sales manager for North America for Condor Airlines.

He described the airline as Germany’s leading leisure airline.

“Condor is known for its value-focused economy class, but we also boast top of the line business class and premium economy as well,” Cirillo said. “In 2024, you will have the pleasure of flying on our brand new A330 Neos, which features a completely redesigned business class and entire cabin.”

The announcement has been a long time coming. The original plan was to announce the new service in 2020, but Cirillo said that did not come to fruition for obvious reasons.

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi called the new service a win-win for everyone involved.

“For business growth, for people who want to travel from Europe and Germany to Edmonton and Edmontonians who want to travel to Europe and to other destinations,” he said.

“I hear often from the communities that I represent, particularly immigrant communities, that when they want to go back to visit their families they want to have that easy connection and this will help us do that.”

Canada’s Minister of Tourism Randy Boissonnault outlined the benefit the flight will have not only for Edmonton, but for Canada as a whole.

“With this investment, local businesses are going to be able to get their products to Germany, throughout Europe. Remember: what’s in the belly of the plane is as important as those of us who are riding in the air conditioned cabin.”

Myron Keehn, vice president of air service development at EIA, called the connection “fundamental” for those on both sides of the trip.

“Frankfurt is one of the most sought-after destinations for our community,” he said. “Frankfurt is one of the most connected airports in the world. There’s over 300 destinations you can fly to.

“We have what the world wants: clear air, beautiful skies, mountains, trees, river valleys. It really is a pretty special place and one of the most special things about it is the people.”

Condor currently serves four other Canadian cities: Toronto, Vancouver, Whitehorse and Halifax.

Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation Doug Schweitzer said Condor’s decision to expand service in Alberta is a strong sign of confidence in the province.

“As our economy continues to grow and diversify, led by Alberta’s Recovery Plan, this direct flight will raise Edmonton’s international profile and make it easier for deal makers, job creators and travellers to explore the opportunities available in Alberta,” he said in a news release.

“Edmonton is perfectly situated to be a major warehousing and logistics hub, with easy access to the ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert. The addition of a direct flight to Europe provides the capital region with an even greater strength to move cargo. This provides Alberta businesses the ability to get their high-quality products to more markets in Europe and beyond.”

The flight became available to book on Friday morning.