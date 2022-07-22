Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Community engagement about Saskatoon’s new downtown event centre delayed till fall

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 22, 2022 2:35 pm
Saskatoon City Hall coat of arms. View image in full screen
The new downtown event centre is seeing a delay, and engagement for the project will now begin in September. File / Global News

Saskatoon City Council will be asking for city residents’ opinion about a new downtown event arena and convention centre in September and October.

This is a slight delay from the original plan.

Read more: Downtown revitalization highlights Saskatoon mayor’s state of the city address

“This delay will not impact the extent of communication and engagement planned for the downtown event and entertainment district site options. Administration will plan for the options and engagement report to be brought forward to the August City Council meeting,” states a report released by the City.

Trending Stories

City Administration said once engagement wraps up a report will be presented to council for a decision on the site location.

Click to play video: 'Summer travel is back in Saskatoon despite COVID hurdles' Summer travel is back in Saskatoon despite COVID hurdles
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon News tagSaskatoon City Council tagDelay tagConvention Centre tagEntertainment District tagadministration tagDowntown Event Centre tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers