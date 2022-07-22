Community engagement about Saskatoon’s new downtown event centre delayed till fall

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon City Council will be asking for city residents’ opinion about a new downtown event arena and convention centre in September and October.

This is a slight delay from the original plan.

“This delay will not impact the extent of communication and engagement planned for the downtown event and entertainment district site options. Administration will plan for the options and engagement report to be brought forward to the August City Council meeting,” states a report released by the City.

City Administration said once engagement wraps up a report will be presented to council for a decision on the site location.

