Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada saw more international travellers in May but below pre-COVID levels: report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2022 11:29 am
Click to play video: 'Mandatory random COVID testing of international travelers entering Canada resumes' Mandatory random COVID testing of international travelers entering Canada resumes
WATCH ABOVE: Mandatory random COVID testing of international travelers entering Canada resumes

Statistics Canada says the number of international travellers the country welcomed in May continued to grow steadily from pandemic lows, but still remained below 2019 levels.

The agency says travellers from overseas made 12 times more trips to Canada in May than they did in the same month last year, but those trips still amounted to less than half the number made in May 2019.

Americans made almost 10 times more trips to Canada in May than they did in May 2021 and for the first time since the onset of COVID-19, this number totalled more than half of trips taken during May 2019.

Trending Stories

Read more: Can Canadians travel safely as BA.5 subvariant spreads globally? Here’s what to consider

Canadian residents made nearly eight times more trips home from visiting abroad in May, amounting to roughly 60 per cent of trips made in May 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

The numbers encompass a period when the federal government allowed partially vaccinated or unvaccinated children between the ages of five and 11 to forgo COVID-19 testing before arriving in Canada.

However, May travellers still had to be fully vaccinated to access air, rail, and marine transportation.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagStatistics Canada tagStats Canada tagStatsCan tagStatCan tagCOVID-19 travel canada taginternational travel canada taginternational travel canada restrictions tagstatcan travel report tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers