Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Transport driver hospitalized after crash with maintenance truck on 401 in London: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted July 22, 2022 11:47 am
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

The driver of a transport truck was taken to hospital Thursday with non-life-threatening injuries after police say they collided with the back of a maintenance truck that was shielding a road painting crew from traffic along Highway 401 in London, Ont.

The collision, which happened around 10:15 p.m. along the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Veterans Memorial Parkway, saw OPP, Middlesex-London Paramedic Services and the London Fire Department dispatched, police said.

Read more: K9 dispatched after driver flees scene of crash on 401 in Thames Centre, OPP say

The driver of the transport was taken to hospital. No members of the road crew were hurt, and no other injuries were reported, police said. The crew had been painting lines and were being protected by a maintenance truck when it was struck by the transport, police said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The westbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours for investigation and cleanup. The roadway reopened around 4 a.m.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the collision.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision taghighway 401 tag401 tagLondon traffic tagNon-life-threatening Injuries tagLondon collision tag401 Collision tagVeterans Memorial Parkway tagVeterans' Memorial tagwestbound 401 tagroad painting crew tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers