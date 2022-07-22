Transport driver hospitalized after crash with maintenance truck on 401 in London: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

The driver of a transport truck was taken to hospital Thursday with non-life-threatening injuries after police say they collided with the back of a maintenance truck that was shielding a road painting crew from traffic along Highway 401 in London, Ont.

The collision, which happened around 10:15 p.m. along the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Veterans Memorial Parkway, saw OPP, Middlesex-London Paramedic Services and the London Fire Department dispatched, police said.

The driver of the transport was taken to hospital. No members of the road crew were hurt, and no other injuries were reported, police said. The crew had been painting lines and were being protected by a maintenance truck when it was struck by the transport, police said.

The westbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours for investigation and cleanup. The roadway reopened around 4 a.m.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the collision.

COLLISION: #Hwy401 #LondonOntario #LonOnt: all westbound lanes are closed between Westchester Bourne exit 195 and Veterans Memorial Pkwy exit 194 following a collision. #OPP on scene. ^nk pic.twitter.com/bdUkyNiCTa — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) July 22, 2022