SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Virtual town hall being held for Waterloo Region parents to discuss COVID-19 vaccines

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 22, 2022 12:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario expands 4th COVID vaccine doses amid 7th wave' Ontario expands 4th COVID vaccine doses amid 7th wave
Ontario expands fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses amid seventh wave – Jul 13, 2022

The Cambridge North Dumfries Ontario Health Team will be hosting a public town hall on July 27 to answer questions of parents and the community about COVID-19 vaccines.

“Parents and community members have been anxiously awaiting the announcement of vaccine eligibility for their children ages 5 and under. Many are seeking information on how to access these vaccines, on dosing schedules, and on what’s right for their family,” Dr. Sharon Bal, CND OHT lead physician, stated.

Read more: Are 4th COVID-19 doses needed amid Omicron spread? Experts weigh in

“This joint-OHT Community Town Hall with Public Health is a fantastic opportunity to hear from experts and to have your questions answered.”

The town hall, which is also being hosted by the Waterloo Public Health and KW4 Ontario Health Team, is being held online on Zoom from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Two-thirds of Canadians would take COVID-19 booster without hesitation: poll' Two-thirds of Canadians would take COVID-19 booster without hesitation: poll
Two-thirds of Canadians would take COVID-19 booster without hesitation: poll

The following day, bookings will open across Ontario for kids aged six months to five years of age in Waterloo Region.

Trending Stories

Children in that age group will then need to wait eight weeks until they are eligible to get a second dose.

Waterloo Public Health says children who have recently contracted the virus should wait eight weeks before they get their first dose.

Read more: Ontario parents express relief with vaccine bookings opening next week for younger children

Also on July 28, WPH says those who are between the ages of 12 and 17 and are immunocompromised will also be eligible to book appointments for a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The region says that if residents cannot get vaccinated by a family doctor or pharmacy, they can book an appointment at one of its clinics at 99 Regina St. in Waterloo or 30 Christopher Dr. in Cambridge through the province’s website.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo Public Health tagCOVID waterloo tagCOVID Kitchener tagCOVID Cambridge tagCambridge North Dumfries Ontario Health Team tagWPH tagCNDOHT tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers