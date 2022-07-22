Virtual town hall being held for Waterloo Region parents to discuss COVID-19 vaccines

Send this page to someone via email

The Cambridge North Dumfries Ontario Health Team will be hosting a public town hall on July 27 to answer questions of parents and the community about COVID-19 vaccines.

“Parents and community members have been anxiously awaiting the announcement of vaccine eligibility for their children ages 5 and under. Many are seeking information on how to access these vaccines, on dosing schedules, and on what’s right for their family,” Dr. Sharon Bal, CND OHT lead physician, stated.

“This joint-OHT Community Town Hall with Public Health is a fantastic opportunity to hear from experts and to have your questions answered.”

The town hall, which is also being hosted by the Waterloo Public Health and KW4 Ontario Health Team, is being held online on Zoom from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

0:27 Two-thirds of Canadians would take COVID-19 booster without hesitation: poll Two-thirds of Canadians would take COVID-19 booster without hesitation: poll

The following day, bookings will open across Ontario for kids aged six months to five years of age in Waterloo Region.

Children in that age group will then need to wait eight weeks until they are eligible to get a second dose.

Waterloo Public Health says children who have recently contracted the virus should wait eight weeks before they get their first dose.

Read more: Ontario parents express relief with vaccine bookings opening next week for younger children

Also on July 28, WPH says those who are between the ages of 12 and 17 and are immunocompromised will also be eligible to book appointments for a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The region says that if residents cannot get vaccinated by a family doctor or pharmacy, they can book an appointment at one of its clinics at 99 Regina St. in Waterloo or 30 Christopher Dr. in Cambridge through the province’s website.

Advertisement