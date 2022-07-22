Menu

Comments

Crime

OPP lay murder charge in death at Deer Lake First Nation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2022 10:44 am
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a news conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a news conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

DEER LAKE FIRST NATION — Police say they’ve laid a first-degree murder charge in a death at Deer Lake First Nation.

Provincial police says officers with the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service responded last weekend to a report of a person in medical distress at a home in the northern Ontario First Nation.

They say police found a body inside the home when they arrived, which was identified as 37-year-old Lee Conroy Kakekagumick of Deer Lake First Nation.

Officers say a 35-year-old man from the First Nation was arrested and originally charged with aggravated assault.

They say that has now been upgraded to a charge of first-degree murder.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
