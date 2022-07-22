Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Passenger arrested after carrying handgun on Go Transit bus in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 22, 2022 10:50 am
Peterborough police say a passenger on a GO Transit bus was found with a firearm.
Peterborough police say a passenger on a GO Transit bus was found with a firearm. The Canadian Press file

A Peterborough man faces a firearms-related charge following an incident on a Go Transit bus in Peterborough on Thursday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to a call from a passenger on a Go Transit bus who reported seeing a male passenger in possession of a hand gun in a backpack.

Officers met the bus when it arrived at the terminal at 6:40 p.m. and asked all passengers to de-bus.

Read more: Northumberland OPP seized uzi-style BB gun following altercation in Colborne

Police say the man was not located and determined he had gotten off the bus in the area of George and Townsend streets.

Trending Stories

The man was then found at George and Rink streets. A search of his backpack found a black air soft replica Glock-style handgun.

Story continues below advertisement

Police learned the man was under a firearms prohibition order that was issued in February.

The 37-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm contrary to a court order.

He was released at the scene and will appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 9.

Click to play video: 'Modified fake gun found at scene of fatal Edmonton police shooting near LRT crossing' Modified fake gun found at scene of fatal Edmonton police shooting near LRT crossing
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagPeterborough crime tagWeapons tagGO Transit tagHandgun tagfake gun tagReplica Gun tagair soft handgun tagGo Transit Peterborough tagGo Transit search tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers