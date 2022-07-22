Passenger arrested after carrying handgun on Go Transit bus in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man faces a firearms-related charge following an incident on a Go Transit bus in Peterborough on Thursday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to a call from a passenger on a Go Transit bus who reported seeing a male passenger in possession of a hand gun in a backpack.

Officers met the bus when it arrived at the terminal at 6:40 p.m. and asked all passengers to de-bus.

Police say the man was not located and determined he had gotten off the bus in the area of George and Townsend streets.

The man was then found at George and Rink streets. A search of his backpack found a black air soft replica Glock-style handgun.

Police learned the man was under a firearms prohibition order that was issued in February.

The 37-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm contrary to a court order.

He was released at the scene and will appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 9.