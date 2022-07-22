Man arrested after returning to scene of the crime: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say that a man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly returning to the scene of the crime in Waterloo.

According to police, officers were called to a home near McDougall Road and Keats Way on Monday at around 3:40 p.m. where a break-in was thought to be underway.

They say the suspect had entered the home through a basement door that was unlocked.

By the time officers had reached the scene, the suspect was gone, according to police.

The next day, police were called to the home a second time as the man had returned.

This time, officers arrived in time to apprehend the man.

A 32-year-old man is facing a charge of breaking and entering.