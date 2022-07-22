Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after returning to scene of the crime: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 22, 2022 10:27 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say that a man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly returning to the scene of the crime in Waterloo.

According to police, officers were called to a home near McDougall Road and Keats Way on Monday at around 3:40 p.m. where a break-in was thought to be underway.

Read more: Police investigate string of suspicious incidents in Waterloo’s University District

They say the suspect had entered the home through a basement door that was unlocked.

Trending Stories

By the time officers had reached the scene, the suspect was gone, according to police.

The next day, police were called to the home a second time as the man had returned.

Read more: Police release pictures of men in connection with assault at Waterloo apartment building

Story continues below advertisement

This time, officers arrived in time to apprehend the man.

A 32-year-old man is facing a charge of breaking and entering.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagWaterloo arrest tagKeats Way Way Waterloo tagMcDougall Road Waterloo tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers