Man arrested after returning to scene of the crime: Waterloo police

Waterloo Regional Police say that a man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly returning to the scene of the crime in Waterloo.
According to police, officers were called to a home near McDougall Road and Keats Way on Monday at around 3:40 p.m. where a break-in was thought to be underway.
They say the suspect had entered the home through a basement door that was unlocked.
By the time officers had reached the scene, the suspect was gone, according to police.
The next day, police were called to the home a second time as the man had returned.
This time, officers arrived in time to apprehend the man.
A 32-year-old man is facing a charge of breaking and entering.
