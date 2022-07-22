Feds freeze Gymnastics Canada funding amid calls to investigate abuse allegations

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government is freezing funding for Gymnastics Canada amid a flurry of abuse allegations and growing calls by athletes to investigate the complaints.

Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge said Gymnastics Canada needs to step up its commitment to an independent investigation before the funds can be restored.

“A few days ago, I notified GymCan that they needed to accelerate their process to sign up with OSIC, and that funding would be suspended until they met that requirement,” she told Global News in an emailed statement on Friday.

Canada’s first sport integrity commissioner, Sarah-Eve Pelletier, launched the OSIC in May. Her office has been tasked with receiving complaints about alleged maltreatment in sports and where necessary, launch independent investigations.

In an open letter to the sports minster on Thursday, hundreds of Canadian gymnasts pressed for an independent third-party investigation to address what they called a “systemic culture of abuse” in the sport.

“We need urgent action now to stop the toxic abuse in the sport,” the letter said, asking the minister, “How many more children need to be abused before you act?”

Another Canadian child gymnast has been sexually assaulted and the Canadian Government continues to ignore athletes’ calls for an Independent Third-Party investigation into the abuse in Canadian Gymnastics. Gymnasts4Change Canada is asking @PascaleStOnge_ to take urgent action. pic.twitter.com/WBxGFHy44L — 🇨🇦Gymnasts4Change Canada (@Gym4ChangeCan) July 21, 2022

In March, another open letter was addressed to Sport Canada’s director general Vicki Walker, Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge, Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) president Trisha Smith and Gymnastics Canada CEO Ian Moss.

In that letter, which sought the support of more than 400 athletes, gymnasts said the fear of retribution had prevented them from speaking out for nearly a decade.

In previous interviews with Global News, former Canadian gymnasts said they had to face constant weight shaming, were told they were “too fat” and were asked to lose weight.

B.C. woman is lead plaintiff in class-action lawsuit alleging physical and psychological abuse of gymnasts – May 11, 2022

St-Onge said in her statement Friday she understands “the sense of urgency that motivates these athletes” and shared their desire for meaningful change.

“Since my appointment, my priority has been to work with the tools at my disposal and find solutions that encompass our sport system,” she added.

Last month, Ottawa also froze funding to Hockey Canada as the organization remains embroiled in a firestorm of scrutiny over its handling of sexual assault allegations.

The national sporting body announced last week it was reopening a third-party investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the country’s 2018 world junior team.

