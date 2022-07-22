Menu

Weather

Heat warnings continue across eastern Canada, expected to last several days

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2022 6:30 am
Click to play video: 'Severe heat adds pressure to strained Canadian health care' Severe heat adds pressure to strained Canadian health care
WATCH: Severe heat adds pressure to strained Canadian health care

Heat warnings remain in place throughout Eastern Canada, with Environment Canada warning of humidex levels in the mid to high 30s or even 40 C heading into the weekend.

Large regions of Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Quebec and Ontario are under heat advisories, with daytime temperatures in the 30s.

Read more: Heat wave could ‘cripple’ emergency services already in crisis, paramedics say

The weather agency says there won’t be much relief once the sun goes down either, with overnight temperatures not forecasted to drop much below 20 C.

The current heat wave is expected to last for several days, with cooler weather expected to finally arrive Sunday evening.

Click to play video: 'Tips for staying safe in extreme heat' Tips for staying safe in extreme heat
Tips for staying safe in extreme heat

On the West Coast, British Columbia’s Public Safety Ministry has warned of potential heat warnings beginning as early as Saturday and continuing into next week.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperatures or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
