Residents near Montreal’s Trudeau airport upset about increase in overnight flights

People living near the flight paths of Montreal-Pierre Trudeau International Airport are complaining about the loud noise from multiple overnight planes that are permitted to fly.

“It’s never been like this. It’s pretty bad,” Yasemin Kant told Global News.

The Dorval resident has recorded flights overhead after midnight and often hears them in the early morning hours before 7 AM when heavy aircrafts (weighing more than 45,000 kilograms) such as wide-bodied jets are not supposed to fly.

According to the Aéroports de Montréal’s website, there are restrictions for the heavy wide-bodied jets. Take-offs are not supposed to occur between midnight and 7 AM and landings are restricted to between 1 AM and 7 AM.

But Kant says the airport is not following its own regulations.

“We have a short summer. It’s not like we have a long time to enjoy it. And the quality of life is really going down the drain with that,” she said.

Kant says she understands that many people are travelling once again and that more flights are taking off and landing at Trudeau airport but she wants the airport authorities to curtail the number of overnight flights.

Other Montrealers who live in the flight path agree with Kant that the number of planes flying is on the rise.

“In the last few years, the number of flights has doubled,” Duncan Sanderson, a resident in the Villeray district told Global News.

Sanderson has made repeated requests that to Airport officials and the Prime Minister demanding that overnight flights be reduced.

He insists the noise, during the early morning hours before 7 AM, is unbearable.

“There is negative affects of this late night noise on people’s sleep cycles,” he said.

An aviation labour shortage has required the airport to authorize planes to fly overnight according to Éric Forest, a spokesperson for the Aéroports de Montréal.

In a statement issued to Global News from Forest, the Aéroports de Montréal writes, “Certain exemptions need to be granted for departures or arrivals during restricted operating hours.” It continues “We are optimistic that in the coming weeks the situation should improve.”

