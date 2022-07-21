Sask. RCMP investigating suspicious death in Bell’s Point

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old Bell’s Point resident has died after an assault incident was reported at a residence around 3:15 a.m. Thursday, La Ronge, Sask., RCMP say.

Officers located an injured man at the residence and he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a press release.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s major crime unit is investigating and asking anyone with information to contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at saskcrimestoppers.com.