Crime

Sask. RCMP investigating suspicious death in Bell’s Point

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 6:06 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 24-year-old Bell’s Point resident has died after an assault incident was reported at a residence around 3:15 a.m. Thursday, La Ronge, Sask., RCMP say.

Officers located an injured man at the residence and he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a press release.

Read more: Battleford, Sask. man arrested, charged with assault in alleged attack on Poundmaker man, RCMP say

Saskatchewan RCMP’s major crime unit is investigating and asking anyone with information to contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at saskcrimestoppers.com.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
