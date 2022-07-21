Camera catches Kamloops, B.C. realtor drinking milk from container out of client’s fridge

A realtor from Kamloops, B.C., has been suspended after he was caught on video drinking milk from a client’s fridge straight out of the container.

Footage from a Ring camera in Lyska Fullerton’s home showed realtor Mike Rose opening her fridge and drinking from her milk container while preparing for a showing.

The week before, the Ring camera had caught Rose accidentally breaking the side of her sofa.

Royal LePage Kamloops Realty said Rose has been suspended until further investigation can be carried out.

Meanwhile, Fullerton told CFJC News that she is in disbelief over what she saw.

“There’s just little things, like, you can sit on the couch, he sat here in this chair, that was fine. Like, he didn’t sit on the table, he sat on the chair. That’s what you do, you come in and I want you to make yourselves at home, but that’s not making yourself at home, that’s just, like, I don’t care if I sit on the arm of someone’s couch and it breaks.”

In a statement to CFJC, Rose apologized for his actions and said he will work to ensure this kind of behaviour never happens again.