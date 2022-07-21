Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Camera catches Kamloops, B.C. realtor drinking milk from container out of client’s fridge

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 2:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Kamloops B.C. realtor caught on camera drinking milk from client’s fridge' Kamloops B.C. realtor caught on camera drinking milk from client’s fridge
A Kamloops, B.C., realtor was caught on camera recently drinking milk straight from the container out of his client's fridge. Royal LePage Kamloops Realty said Mike Rose has been suspended until further investigation can be carried out.

A realtor from Kamloops, B.C., has been suspended after he was caught on video drinking milk from a client’s fridge straight out of the container.

Footage from a Ring camera in Lyska Fullerton’s home showed realtor Mike Rose opening her fridge and drinking from her milk container while preparing for a showing.

The week before, the Ring camera had caught Rose accidentally breaking the side of her sofa.

Royal LePage Kamloops Realty said Rose has been suspended until further investigation can be carried out.

Click to play video: 'Homebuyers Protection Bill introduced in B.C.' Homebuyers Protection Bill introduced in B.C.
Homebuyers Protection Bill introduced in B.C – Mar 29, 2022

Read more: Woman catches ‘creepy’ neighbour trying to break in days after camera install

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Fullerton told CFJC News that she is in disbelief over what she saw.

Trending Stories

“There’s just little things, like, you can sit on the couch, he sat here in this chair, that was fine. Like, he didn’t sit on the table, he sat on the chair. That’s what you do, you come in and I want you to make yourselves at home, but that’s not making yourself at home, that’s just, like, I don’t care if I sit on the arm of someone’s couch and it breaks.”

In a statement to CFJC, Rose apologized for his actions and said he will work to ensure this kind of behaviour never happens again.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ring camera tagMike Rose tagKamloops Realtor tagKamloops Realtor Suspended tagKamloops realtor drinks milk tagRealtor breaks couch tagRealtor drinks milk out of fridge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers