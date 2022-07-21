Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

OPSEU/SEFPO says 170 safety inspectors walked off the job on Thursday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 21, 2022 6:15 am
OPSEU (Ontario Public Service Employees Union) hall in Kingston, Ontario on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg. View image in full screen
OPSEU (Ontario Public Service Employees Union) hall in Kingston, Ontario on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

TORONTO — The union representing safety inspectors at the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) says contract negotiations have broken down, resulting in 170 of its members walking off the job as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

In a statement posted to its website, OPSEU/SEFPO says safety inspectors with Local 546 have been bargaining for their first contract since November 2021, and talks broke off Wednesday afternoon when the TSSA walked away from the table.

The union says the striking workers inspect amusement park rides, food trucks, elevators, fuel burning equipment, boilers and pressure vessels and elements in nuclear power plants, as well as support to police and fire services.

Trending Stories

Key issues in negotiations include wages, benefits, understaffing and improved accountability for public safety standards and practices from the TSSA.

Read more: Ontario colleges and union avoid strike, agree to unconditional arbitration

Story continues below advertisement

The TSSA posted its own statement on its website earlier this week when the strike notice was issued, saying contingency plans were in place in the event of a strike by inspectors.

The authority says it will continue to respond to serious safety incidents and inspect any sites classified as high risk, as well as provide services for critical infrastructure, such as hospitals and long-term care homes.

It says every effort will be made to minimize any disruption to businesses as much as possible.

OPSEU/SEFPO says workers will be picketing near the entrance of Canada’s Wonderland on Thursday afternoon.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Strike tagOPSEU tagTechnical Standards and Safety Authority tagTSSA tagSEFPO taglocal 546 tagsafety inspectors tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers