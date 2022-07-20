Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Coroner’s office orders inquest into 2019 killing of Montreal woman and her two sons

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2022 3:56 pm
Montreal police say officers discovered the bodies after they entered the home. View image in full screen
Montreal police say officers discovered the bodies after they entered the home. Yannick Gadbois/Global News

Warning: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Quebec’s chief coroner, Pascale Descary, is ordering a public inquest into the 2019 killing of a Montreal woman and her two young children.

Descary says the inquest will also probe the suicide of the woman’s husband and the children’s father, who is believed to have killed his family before he killed himself.

Read more: Deaths of woman, 2 boys in Point-aux-Trembles deemed homicides: Montreal police

In a news release, Descary says new facts have come to light in recent days that require further investigation, but she did not give details.

Trending Stories

Coroner Alain Manseau investigated the four deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Montreal police find bodies of woman, 2 boys in Pointe-aux-Trembles home

Manseau’s report, released to The Canadian Press Wednesday, says Dahia Khellaf and her two sons, Adam, 4, and Aksil, 2, were found strangled to death on Dec. 11, 2019.

He says they were killed by Nabil Yssaad, who died after he jumped from a sixth-floor window at a hospital south of Montreal a day before the bodies were discovered.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide PreventionDepression HurtsKids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Murder-Suicide tagpointe-aux-trembles tagQuebec coroner tagPublic Inquest tagDahia Khellaf tagMontreal triple homicide tagMontreal suicide tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers