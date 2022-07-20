Coroner’s office orders inquest into 2019 killing of Montreal woman and her two sons

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Quebec’s chief coroner, Pascale Descary, is ordering a public inquest into the 2019 killing of a Montreal woman and her two young children.

Descary says the inquest will also probe the suicide of the woman’s husband and the children’s father, who is believed to have killed his family before he killed himself.

In a news release, Descary says new facts have come to light in recent days that require further investigation, but she did not give details.

Coroner Alain Manseau investigated the four deaths.

Manseau’s report, released to The Canadian Press Wednesday, says Dahia Khellaf and her two sons, Adam, 4, and Aksil, 2, were found strangled to death on Dec. 11, 2019.

He says they were killed by Nabil Yssaad, who died after he jumped from a sixth-floor window at a hospital south of Montreal a day before the bodies were discovered.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts, Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.