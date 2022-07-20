Menu

Canada

Toronto MP Kevin Vuong fined for failing to report sex assault charge to Naval Reserve

By Jacob Serebrin The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2022 2:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada election: Kevin Vuong to continue as Independent MP for Spadina-Fort York' Canada election: Kevin Vuong to continue as Independent MP for Spadina-Fort York
WATCH ABOVE: Following a controversial federal election win, Spadina-Fort York MP-elect Kevin Vuong says he will continue as an Independent. It comes following numerous calls for him to step down. Brittany Rosen reports – Sep 26, 2021

MONTREAL — Kevin Vuong, a Toronto member of Parliament and naval reservist, has been fined $500 for failing to tell the Royal Canadian Navy about a 2019 sexual assault charge.

Naval Reserve spokesman Lt. Robert Moore says Vuong at a summary trial in Montreal admitted to the charge of failing to report an arrest.

A summary trial is less formal than a court martial and used for relatively minor military offences.

Read more: Toronto MP Kevin Vuong co-operating with Navy over charge; yet to decide on court martial

While the sexual assault charge against Vuong was later dropped, members of the military, including reservists, are required to tell their commanding officer if they are arrested by civilian police.

Vuong sits as an Independent MP and holds the rank of sub-lieutenant in the Naval Reserve.

He was originally a candidate with the Liberals, but they dropped him two days before the 2021 federal election after the sexual assault charge was reported in the media.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
