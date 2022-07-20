Menu

Weather

Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto, warns of wind gusts, hail

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 2:45 pm
Photo of a jogger running near Lake Ontario in south Etobicoke (Toronto). View image in full screen
Photo of a jogger running near Lake Ontario in south Etobicoke (Toronto). James Morrison-Collalto / Global News

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the City of Toronto on Wednesday.

The agency said conditions are “favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail.”

The watch, issued just before 2:20 p.m., said damaging wind gusts up to 100 km/h and nickel-sized hail is possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.

“There is some uncertainty as to how far east the risk of severe weather will continue this evening,” the notice read.

Read more: Environment Canada issues tornado watch for Ontario’s cottage country

Environment Canada is warning residents that large hail can damage property and cause injuries.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” the agency said. “Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Meanwhile, a heat warning remains in effect for the city.

Environment Canada said daytime high temperatures are expected to reach near 31 C, with humidex values in the upper 30s.

