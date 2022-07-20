Northern Manitoba ER to stay closed until end of August due to staffing shortage

Send this page to someone via email

A northern Manitoba emergency department is set to remain closed until the end of August.

Originally planned for a six-day closure due to staffing issues, the Northern Health Region said the Leaf Rapids Health Centre ER will now be closed until at least Aug. 31.

Primary care and other public health services remain available — except on weekends — from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone dealing with a medical emergency in the area is urged to call 911.

