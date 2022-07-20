Menu

Health

Northern Manitoba ER to stay closed until end of August due to staffing shortage

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 12:02 pm
A file photo of a person wearing a stethoscope around their neck. View image in full screen
File: A person wearing a stethoscope around their neck. Joe Raedle, Getty Images

A northern Manitoba emergency department is set to remain closed until the end of August.

Originally planned for a six-day closure due to staffing issues, the Northern Health Region said the Leaf Rapids Health Centre ER will now be closed until at least Aug. 31.

Read more: ER closures expected as doctors concerned over rural and Northern Manitoba health care

Primary care and other public health services remain available — except on weekends — from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone dealing with a medical emergency in the area is urged to call 911.

 

Click to play video: 'ER closures anticipated in rural Manitoba this summer' ER closures anticipated in rural Manitoba this summer
ER closures anticipated in rural Manitoba this summer – Jun 24, 2022
