’90 Day Fiancé’ guest Michael Baltimore added to U.S. Marshals’ Most Wanted List

Pennsylvania resident Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on the popular TV show 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, has been added to the U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted List.

Baltimore, who was featured in several episodes of the show’s fourth season, is currently wanted by police on assault, homicide and parole violation charges, according to a statement released by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Police allege Baltimore, 43, is wanted for the fatal shooting of his former employer, Kendell Jerome Cook, at Cook’s GQ Barbershop in Carlisle, Pa., on May 22, 2021. He is also accused of injuring another employee during the shooting.

Baltimore worked as a barber at Cook’s shop until 2019.

The U.S. Marshals Service is currently offering US$25,000 for information leading to Baltimore’s arrest.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has offered an additional reward of up to $10,000. Cumberland County Crime Stoppers also offered $2,000.

The statement provided by the U.S. Marshals Service claims Baltimore has “an extensive criminal history and is known to be violent.”

He should be considered armed and dangerous, and is not to be approached if seen in public.

“Michael Baltimore poses a serious threat to the community,” said U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis in the statement. “By placing him on the 15 Most Wanted list, we have made his capture a top priority of the U.S. Marshals Service.”

Both Baltimore and Cook appeared on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in 2019. On the show they informed one of the stars, Ashley Martson, that her husband, Jay Smith, had cheated on her in the barbershop bathroom.

Anyone with information on Baltimore or his location is asked to contact the United States Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 (926-8332). Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the U.S. Marshals Tip App.

