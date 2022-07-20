Food delivery driver stabbed in Dartmouth robbery, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say a Halifax-area delivery driver was robbed and stabbed in a residential neighbourhood Tuesday night.

The incident occurred just before 10:40 p.m. in Highfield Park Drive in Dartmouth, police say.

The food delivery driver was assaulted by a man whom he didn’t know, and the man attempted to take the driver’s property, police said in a release.

“The suspect then fled the area on foot,” police say.

The delivery driver was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, while police continue to search for the suspect.