Food delivery driver stabbed in Dartmouth robbery, police say

Police say a Halifax-area delivery driver was robbed and stabbed in a residential neighbourhood Tuesday night.
The incident occurred just before 10:40 p.m. in Highfield Park Drive in Dartmouth, police say.
The food delivery driver was assaulted by a man whom he didn’t know, and the man attempted to take the driver’s property, police said in a release.
“The suspect then fled the area on foot,” police say.
The delivery driver was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, while police continue to search for the suspect.
