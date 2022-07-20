Menu

Crime

Food delivery driver stabbed in Dartmouth robbery, police say

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 8:28 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: July 20' Global News Morning Halifax: July 20
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Police say a Halifax-area delivery driver was robbed and stabbed in a residential neighbourhood Tuesday night.

The incident occurred just before 10:40 p.m. in Highfield Park Drive in Dartmouth, police say.

The food delivery driver was assaulted by a man whom he didn’t know, and the man attempted to take the driver’s property, police said in a release.

“The suspect then fled the area on foot,” police say.

Read more: N.S. man accused of selling cannabis to kids aged 12 and 13 from his apartment

The delivery driver was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, while police continue to search for the suspect.

