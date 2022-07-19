Menu

Crime

Man suffers ‘life-threatening’ injuries in Toronto stabbing: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 10:09 pm
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

Toronto police are investigating after a stabbing on Tuesday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Dundas Street West at around 9:20 p.m.

The intersection is near both Toronto Western Hospital and Alexandra Park.

Police arrived on scene to find a man had been stabbed.

Toronto paramedics transported the victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Trending Stories

Bathurst Street was closed north and southbound immediately following the incident.

