Man suffers ‘life-threatening’ injuries in Toronto stabbing: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police are investigating after a stabbing on Tuesday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Dundas Street West at around 9:20 p.m.

The intersection is near both Toronto Western Hospital and Alexandra Park.

Police arrived on scene to find a man had been stabbed.

Toronto paramedics transported the victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Bathurst Street was closed north and southbound immediately following the incident.

STABBING:

Bathurst St + Dundas St West

9:20pm

– Reports a man has been stabbed

– Police are on scene , victim located@TorontoMedics have transported a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

ROAD CLOSURE: N/B and S/B Bathurst is closed @TTCnotices#GO1382874

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 20, 2022

Advertisement