Man suffers ‘life-threatening’ injuries in Toronto stabbing: police

Toronto police are investigating after a stabbing on Tuesday evening.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Dundas Street West at around 9:20 p.m.
The intersection is near both Toronto Western Hospital and Alexandra Park.
Police arrived on scene to find a man had been stabbed.
Toronto paramedics transported the victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Trending Stories
Bathurst Street was closed north and southbound immediately following the incident.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments