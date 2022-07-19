Menu

Crime

Police seek to identify suspect after woman assaulted on Toronto walking trail

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 4:57 pm
Toronto police officer pictured in Ontario on Friday, January 19, 2018. View image in full screen
Toronto police officer pictured in Ontario on Friday, January 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a woman was assaulted in Toronto.

Toronto police said on July 9, officers received a report of an assault on the Martin Goodman Trail in the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Ontario Place Boulevard area.

Police said a 21-year-old woman was walking westbound on the trail when a man riding a bicycle approached her.

Read more: Off-duty Peel Regional Police officer charged with assault, force says

Officers said the man allegedly used his left shoulder to strike the victim in the face, causing her to fall to the ground.

Police said the suspect then fled eastbound on the trail.

According to police, the woman was taken to hospital with “very serious, non-life-threatening injuries.”

Officers are now searching for a man between 40 and 50-years-old, standing around five-feet-10-inches tall.

Officers said he has grey unshaven stubble and a round face.

He was seen wearing a florescent yellow shirt, shorts and was riding a road bike with gears.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

