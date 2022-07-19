Missing woman found dead in Saskatoon park: police

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says a 53-year-old woman who was reported missing last week has been found dead in Hyde Park.

Police released a statement on Monday saying a passerby had reportedly found human remains in a park in the Rosewood neighbourhood. At the time, SPS said police and the coroner were attempting to identify the individual.

On Tuesday, SPS confirmed Nuzhat Tabassum was found dead at 10:20 a.m. in Hyde Park.

SPS said an autopsy was performed by Saskatchewan Coroners Service Tuesday morning and police do not believe the death to be suspicious.

Tabassum was last seen in the Rosewood area around 5:30 a.m. on July 10 and police previously said they were worried she was in a vulnerable state.

Next of kin have been notified.

Police thanked the Saskatoon Fire Department, Saskatoon Search and Rescue and the public for their help in the investigation.

