Canada

Missing woman found dead in Saskatoon park: police

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 5:34 pm
Nuzhat Tabassum
Saskatoon Police Service are looking for 53-year-old Nuzhat Tabassum, who went missing on July 10. Saskatoon Police Service

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says a 53-year-old woman who was reported missing last week has been found dead in Hyde Park.

Police released a statement on Monday saying a passerby had reportedly found human remains in a park in the Rosewood neighbourhood. At the time, SPS said police and the coroner were attempting to identify the individual.

Read more: Human remains found in Saskatoon park: police

On Tuesday, SPS confirmed Nuzhat Tabassum was found dead at 10:20 a.m. in Hyde Park.

SPS said an autopsy was performed by Saskatchewan Coroners Service Tuesday morning and police do not believe the death to be suspicious.

Read more: Saskatoon Police Service looking for woman missing since Sunday asking for public’s assistance

Tabassum was last seen in the Rosewood area around 5:30 a.m. on July 10 and police previously said they were worried she was in a vulnerable state.

Next of kin have been notified.

Police thanked the Saskatoon Fire Department, Saskatoon Search and Rescue and the public for their help in the investigation.

