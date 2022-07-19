Hamilton Tiger-Cats QB Evans a CFL top performer, club adds Khari Jones to staff

Send this page to someone via email

With the Hamilton Tiger-Cats picking up their first win of the season, the Canadian Football league has named quarterback Dane Evans as one of the top performers for Week 6.

Evans finished Saturday’s 25-23 win over the visiting Ottawa Redblacks with 342 passing yards and two touchdowns — including a three-yard touchdown strike to Tim White with 19 seconds to play.

The Ticats are now 1–4 on the season and play Thursday against the B.C. Lions (3–1) in Vancouver.

Winnipeg wide receiver Greg Ellingson was also named a top performer with 11 catches for 152 yards in the Blue Bombers’ 26-19 win over Calgary on Friday. Winnipeg is 6–0 on the season.

Edmonton Elks receiver Kenny Lawler’s seven catches for 92 yards also earned him a nod as performer of the week.

Lawler scored the game-tying touchdown with 4:20 left in the game to help the Elks’ to a 32-31 win at Montreal on Thursday.

Former Alouette Khari Jones joins Ticats

The Ticats have taken on Khari Jones as a new football operations consultant just weeks after the Alouettes let him go as head coach.

Montreal gave the then-coach his walking papers July 6, days after the Alouettes suffered their third loss of the season to Saskatchewan, putting the squad at 1-3 after their four games of 2022.

Jones has over 23 years of CFL experience as a player and coach having played in B.C., Winnipeg, Calgary and Hamilton.

His coaching career began in 2009 working with the Ticats quarterbacks before moving to Saskatchewan to take on a similar post.

He spent time as an offensive coordinator with the Ticats and B.C. before joining Montreal in 2018.

Head coach and president of football operations Orlando Steinauer told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton that adding a “quality person” with a huge CFL resume “just made sense.”

“I don’t think you can have enough great people in the building,” said Steinauer

“I think in a case like this, it’s simply a case of adding value to value.”