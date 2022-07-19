Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont. police identify man charged in altercation at Wortley Pride event

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted July 19, 2022 3:59 pm
A London police vehicle. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

A 37-year-old man from London, Ont., has been ordered not to attend Wortley Road after being charged in connection with an altercation at a Pride event in Wortley Village over the weekend, court documents show.

The accused, identified by police Tuesday as Richard Sillers, was arrested Saturday and charged with causing a disturbance and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was released by police on Tuesday with an undertaking.

Officers say they were called to a large disturbance near Wortley Road and Elmwood Avenue around 2 p.m. Saturday near where Wortley Pride was taking place on the Green.

Read more: London, Ont. police chief promises large police presence at Pride parade after altercation

On Sunday, police indicated that the incident was being reviewed by the police’s hate crime investigator.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement on Monday, London Police Chief Steve Williams said investigators were continuing to look into the incident, adding that the force would and would have a large and visible presence at this weekend’s Pride London Festival and parade.

Click to play video: 'Inside Pride: Gender-affirming healthcare spotty, hard to navigate across Canada' Inside Pride: Gender-affirming healthcare spotty, hard to navigate across Canada
Inside Pride: Gender-affirming healthcare spotty, hard to navigate across Canada – Jun 25, 2022

“We have a robust plan in place to have a large and visible presence. We have no specific information that anything is going to happen, but as always, we need to be prepared to ensure the safety of everyone,” Williams told 980 CFPL on Tuesday in an interview on London Live with Mike Stubbs.

Trending Stories

“What I really want to reassure people of, those who are participating directly in the celebration or even just watching from the sidelines … is that they’re safe and we have their back.”

Read more: Tillsonburg, Ont. business owner’s Pride flags burned, threatening message left again

Story continues below advertisement

Williams said London police would have officers deployed along the parade route at key points, including marching in the parade itself, as well as at the festival in Victoria Park.

“We quite often get asked the question of ‘why didn’t you lay a hate crime (charge)?’ Well, there is no hate crime charge, per se. It’s really additional information to support the evidence for an existing charge,” he said.

“What happens is if our officers or investigators come across evidence that the incident was hate motivated, that information is made available to the Crown attorney when a charge is laid and it comes into play during sentencing.”

According to court documents, Sillers is charged with causing a disturbance “in or near a public place, namely Wortley Road at Elmwood Avenue, by shouting,” and possessing a weapon, “namely a blunt object, for a purpose dangerous to the public peace.”

Sillers is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Aug. 25.

Click to play video: 'Examining trend of hate crimes aimed at LGTBQIA2S+ community' Examining trend of hate crimes aimed at LGTBQIA2S+ community
Examining trend of hate crimes aimed at LGTBQIA2S+ community – Jun 19, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagLGBTQ tagHate Crime tagPride tagLondon Police Service tagLondon crime tagLondon Ontario crime tagAltercation tagDisturbance tagPossession of a Weapon tagLondon Pride tagCausing a disturbance tagwortley village tagWortley Pride tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers