Ag in Motion kicks off at Discovery Farm Langham near Saskatoon

Almost 550 exhibitors are set up at a farm expo 15 minutes northwest of Saskatoon.

Ag in Motion opened up the gates Tuesday morning at Discovery Farm Langham and runs until Thursday.

“We are welcoming a flood of familiar faces as well as those exploring our show grounds for the first time. We have all been looking forward to this week for quite some time, and we are thrilled to see the site come to life once again with a total of 543 exhibitors,” said show director Rob O’Connor.

Equipment demonstrations of autonomous machinery, showcases of crop plots with new seed varieties and protection products, speakers on industry topics, and exhibits in BMO Livestock Central are some of the events taking place at the expo.

“Something we’ve all been looking forward to is seeing each other in person once again. Special events at Ag in Motion are designed to help bring existing connections back together again and create new ones, and we are more excited than ever to offer these events for the farming community to gather.”

One of the exhibitors at the event, Owen Kinch, the president of Mojow Autonomous Solutions, said they are trying to address the labour shortages seen in the agriculture industry.

“Digital farming is the use of cameras and computer vision to make sense of what’s in those images so that computers can do the jobs of humans.”

Kinch said he believes that their technology will create more autonomy for farmers.

Gary Lewis, an inventor with Bio-Agtive, said they are showcasing a fusion tank for tractors that takes emissions from diesel fuel and turns it into fertilizer for crops.

“We discovered that diesel fuel has microbes in it, and bio-diesel, and they come back alive in our fusion tank. And we’re adding in some other fermenting microbes and different organisms that survive the heat and temperatures. It really does control pathogens, but when we vape it onto a crop it actually goes into the leaf of a plant and stops heat blast.”

Lewis said this helps the environment, but will also help drive down costs for farmers.