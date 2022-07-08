Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan storm damage means large number of hail insurance claims from farmers

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 8:19 pm
Assiniboia resident Dianne Bamford holds up pieces of hail next to a golf ball, following a storm in Saskatchewan.
Assiniboia resident Dianne Bamford holds up pieces of hail next to a golf ball, following a storm in Saskatchewan. Courtesy: Dianne Bamford

Storm damage in Saskatchewan has hit hard for farmers this past month, putting hail insurance claims well above the five-year average for June.

Storms produced different sizes of hail and heavy rain, damaging a variety of crops in parts of the province.

Read more: Mixed conditions presenting different challenges for Saskatchewan farmers

In Saskatchewan, storms damaged wheat, durum, canola, peas, lentils and soybeans according to Darryl Tiefenbach, of Additional Municipal Hail Insurance.

“For this week, the biggest storm event was the June 23 storm day,” he said. “This storm stretched from Alberta near Richmound with a path all the way across and through Langenburg and Churchbridge into Manitoba. The other days during this week were mainly isolated pop-up storms that did not travel long distances.”

Story continues below advertisement

The storms hit communities including Moose Jaw, Gravelbourg, Nipawin, Choiceland, Humboldt Yorkton, Rocanville, Holdfast, Esterhazy and Langenburg.

Trending Stories

Read more: StatCan report shows more wheat planting, canola planting down despite strong demand

For many farmers, the amount of damage depended on the stage of the crop, considering some are still behind in growth from last year’s drought.

“More advanced crops are showing light to moderate damage with the odd field having severe damage,” said Canadian Crop Hail Association president Scott McQueen. “Heavy rainfall in some areas has slowed our adjuster force down, but there should be no risk of falling behind at this point.”

Saskatchewan’s agriculture ministry says many crops are behind their normal stages of development for this time of year, and adds the warm weather would help crops advance and wet fields to dry up.

Click to play video: 'Calgary Stampede Parade entertains crowds for first time in 3 years' Calgary Stampede Parade entertains crowds for first time in 3 years
Calgary Stampede Parade entertains crowds for first time in 3 years
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan tagRegina tagFarming tagSaskatoon tagCrops tagHail tagCrop Report tagHail insurance tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers