Quebec reports 35 more COVID 19 deaths, 82 patient rise in hospitalizations

Quebec is reporting 35 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus and a 82-patient rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The Health Department says 1,960 people are in hospital with the disease, including 651 who were admitted because of COVID-19.
There are 55 people in intensive care with COVID-19, a jump of 17 patients compared to the previous day.
Trending Stories
The province is reporting 2,219 new infections detected through PCR testing, adding that 16.5 per cent of tests came back positive.
Authorities say 6,967 health network workers are off the job due to COVID-19.
The province has reported 15,800 deaths attributed to the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments