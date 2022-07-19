Menu

Health

Quebec reports 35 more COVID 19 deaths, 82 patient rise in hospitalizations

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 12:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Mandatory random COVID testing of international travelers entering Canada resumes' Mandatory random COVID testing of international travelers entering Canada resumes
The program was paused by the federal government last month but resumed Monday with COVID-19 testing moved off-site. Marianne Dimain reports.

Quebec is reporting 35 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus and a 82-patient rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Health Department says 1,960 people are in hospital with the disease, including 651 who were admitted because of COVID-19.

There are 55 people in intensive care with COVID-19, a jump of 17 patients compared to the previous day.

The province is reporting 2,219 new infections detected through PCR testing, adding that 16.5 per cent of tests came back positive.

Authorities say 6,967 health network workers are off the job due to COVID-19.

The province has reported 15,800 deaths attributed to the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

