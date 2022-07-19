Menu

Crime

OPP investigate thousands of dollars in cellphones stolen in robbery at Fergus business

Police say two people entered a business on Tower Street armed with handguns shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday and stole $20,000 worth of cellphones.
By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted July 19, 2022 12:33 pm
OPP cruiser. View image in full screen
OPP cruiser. The Canadian Press file

Wellington OPP are investigating a robbery after more than $20,000 worth of cellphones were stolen from a business in Fergus.

They say two people went into a business armed with handguns shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday on Tower Street.

The suspects are described as being approximately six feet tall with slim builds and wearing black hoodies and black masks.

Wellington County OPP seek witnesses to structure fire in Puslinch Township

Investigators say they left the area in a grey, newer model Honda Civic hatchback.

They believe a second car is involved in the incident and it’s described as a light-grey, newer model Volkswagen Jetta.

Police are reporting no injuries.

Authorities add the suspects and cars were last seen in the area of Millburn Boulevard before and after the robbery.

