OPP investigate thousands of dollars in cellphones stolen in robbery at Fergus business

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Wellington OPP are investigating a robbery after more than $20,000 worth of cellphones were stolen from a business in Fergus.

They say two people went into a business armed with handguns shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday on Tower Street.

The suspects are described as being approximately six feet tall with slim builds and wearing black hoodies and black masks.

Read more: Wellington County OPP seek witnesses to structure fire in Puslinch Township

Investigators say they left the area in a grey, newer model Honda Civic hatchback.

They believe a second car is involved in the incident and it’s described as a light-grey, newer model Volkswagen Jetta.

Police are reporting no injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Authorities add the suspects and cars were last seen in the area of Millburn Boulevard before and after the robbery.