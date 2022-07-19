Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Resident loses $108K in bitcoin scam: Central Hastings OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 12:13 pm
Bitcoin View image in full screen
Central Hastings OPP say a resident lost more than $100,000 in a bitcoin scam. Getty Images

Central Hastings OPP are investigating a fraud involving bitcoin that they say cost an area resident more than $100,000.

Police say the victim contacted OPP on May 25 to report they had lost $108,000 after sending several electronic money transfers to an online bitcoin investment company that promised high returns on the investment.

The detachment serves Madoc, Marmora, Tweed, and Townships of Tudor-Cashel, Madoc and Stirling-Rawdon.

Read more: EU hammering out cryptocurrency regulations that could set global standard

Police say the victim said the company had been mentioned several times online and therefore they believed it to be reputable.

Trending Stories

On Tuesday, OPP said the investigation is ongoing.

Police say you should always check with a reputable accredited financial advisor or your financial institution so you can get accurate information and advice about bitcoin or any investment opportunity.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Bitcoins falls below US$20,000 for first time since 2020 amid financial turbulence' Bitcoins falls below US$20,000 for first time since 2020 amid financial turbulence
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fraud tagbitcoin tagcryptocurrency tagCentral Hastings OPP tagOnline Fraud tagCentral Hastings tagfinancial fraud tagonline investment tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers