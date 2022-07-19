Resident loses $108K in bitcoin scam: Central Hastings OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Central Hastings OPP are investigating a fraud involving bitcoin that they say cost an area resident more than $100,000.

Police say the victim contacted OPP on May 25 to report they had lost $108,000 after sending several electronic money transfers to an online bitcoin investment company that promised high returns on the investment.

The detachment serves Madoc, Marmora, Tweed, and Townships of Tudor-Cashel, Madoc and Stirling-Rawdon.

Police say the victim said the company had been mentioned several times online and therefore they believed it to be reputable.

On Tuesday, OPP said the investigation is ongoing.

Police say you should always check with a reputable accredited financial advisor or your financial institution so you can get accurate information and advice about bitcoin or any investment opportunity.

