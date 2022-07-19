London police looking for man charged in connection with string of break-ins

Send this page to someone via email

London police have charged two men in connection with multiple break-ins at local businesses and homes over the last month.

The London Police street crimes unit says that between June 24 and July 9, two residences and eight businesses were broken into in the city of London. Police determined that the same suspects were responsible for each incident.

William Edward Dundas, 33, and Maxwell Douglas Westman, 27, both of London, have been jointly charged with six counts of break and enter and theft, and break and enter with intent.

Westman is also charged with one additional count of break and enter and theft.

Westman appeared in court in London on Monday.

Dundas has not been located and a warrant is out for his arrest. Police released a photo of Dundas in hopes someone might help police find him.

The thefts include:

June 24 – two residences in the 1800 block of Richmond Street, a business in the 400 block of Sunningdale Road

June 29 – three businesses, one located in the 700 block of Talbot Street, one located in the 900 block of Fanshawe Park Road West, one located in the 1300 block of Fanshawe Park Road West

July 1 – two businesses, one located in the 500 block of Talbot Street, one located in the 600 block of Colborne Street

July 2 – a business located in the 300 block of Oxford Street West

July 9 – a business located in the 1200 block of Huron Street

In total, police say there was approximately $17,050 in damages sustained, and approximately $11,010 worth of property and cash reported stolen.

Anyone with information on Dundas can call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).